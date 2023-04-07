Sunshine and Cooler Temperatures Return Tomorrow, with Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Expected Going into Next Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After messy weather for the end of the work week, including today, things are finally looking to improve going into the weekend. This evening’s weather setup shows a cold front working its way through the region today. This is what sparked off snow showers and squalls through the county this afternoon. High pressure behind the front is expected to build into the region later tonight, resulting in partly to mostly clear skies by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow ends up being a partly to mostly sunny day with temperatures on the chilly side thanks to strong northwesterly winds. Winds are expected to lighten up tomorrow night, resulting in nicer weather and warmer temperatures going into Easter Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Looking at some of the peak wind gusts since midnight, the Frenchville airport saw a 46-mph wind gust earlier this afternoon, which is the highest recorded wind gust around the county. Winds luckily won’t be as gusty during the overnight hours tonight, with lighter winds expected by tomorrow.

Peak Wind Gusts (Since Midnight Friday) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows skies continuing to clear out, with cooler temperatures also expected to work into the region. By tomorrow morning, skies look to be partly to mostly sunny, with improvement expected going through the day. Low temperatures tonight will be on the chilly side, falling back into the mid to upper teens for most spots over eastern and southern Aroostook. Work your way further north and west in the county, and temperatures are expected to cool off into the lower teens. Northwesterly winds remain gusty during the overnight hours and into tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with some cloud cover, however more sunshine is expected going through the day. This will be the coldest of the next few days, as northwesterly winds bring colder air into the region for much of the day. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to make it out of the upper 20s, with some spots reaching the lower 30s by the afternoon. Northwesterly winds will still be gusty at times during the day tomorrow, keeping an added chill in the air.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with highs closer to average, making it into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Westerly winds will still be gusty at times during the day, but won’t feel as bad thanks to the warmer temperatures.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

If you like Sunday’s high temperatures, temperatures going into next week get even better. Monday’s highs look to make it into the lower 50s for most spots, with southern Aroostook having the chance of seeing some mid-50s. More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

