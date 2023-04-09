Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Tons of seaweed have washed ashore on South Florida's beaches.
By Joe Roetz
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - Officials are forewarning visitors wanting to visit Florida’s beaches this summer that they may find some unwanted items on the shore.

Every breaking wave washes up a bit of seaweed, causing a problem for people fishing like Enzo Carlos.

“It gets tangled really easily because mostly at night you can’t really see stuff,” he said.

Mile after mile of seaweed is expected to land on South Florida beaches this summer.

Beachgoers seem to be divided on this deep sea issue, with some not caring and others not wanting to come near it.

Regardless of how anyone feels, it’s something that will have to be dealt with this year.

From the beaches in Haulover to Hollywood to Ft. Lauderdale, the Sargassum bloom is so big, it’s even visible from space.

Dr. Brian LaPointe, a researcher at Florida Atlantic University, said the seaweed bloom is 13 million tons and twice the size of the United States.

“It doubled in size in January, from December,” he said.

Scientists say they aren’t really sure what causes the seaweed. They have been studying it since 2011 and are still learning a lot.

As for beach visitors, the seaweed isn’t expected to turn many away and the beaches are still most likely going to be filled.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque isle High school AD Mark White
Presque Isle High School’s Mark White named MIAAA’s Athletic Administrator of the Year
Scientists at a Florida lab could feel something big inside a dead, 18-foot Burmese python, so...
GRAPHIC: Scientists find 5-foot alligator inside dead python
Lee Ann Daigle
Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter for Abandoning Child 38 Years Ago
Susan Kochanowski
Caribou Woman Charged with Murder, Arson in Water Street Fire
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities

Latest News

A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville,...
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again
Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones’: Florida teacher accused of organizing fights at middle school
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during the Senate Finance...
Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as ‘not America’