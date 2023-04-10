Cloud Cover and Rain Shower Chances Expected Tomorrow, with Nice Weather Returning Later this Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a wonderful day today stepping outside with plenty of sunshine along with mild temperatures. This trend will continue through the rest of this week with the exception of Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to be closer to average. Otherwise, temperatures look to return to the mild side later this week, with nice weather lasting into next weekend. High temperatures across the county today made it into the upper 50s for most spots. Presque isle and caribou did break the 60-degree mark earlier this afternoon, but with more cloud cover expected going into tomorrow temperatures will have a harder time warming up.

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure responsible for the nice weather sitting off to our south and west. This high pressure is expected to weaken later tonight, with cloud cover and shower chances returning for the early morning hours tomorrow. Tomorrow starts with some breaks in the clouds, but more cloud cover is expected by the afternoon. Rain showers are likely by late afternoon, with scattered showers expected through the evening hours. Once showers taper off late tomorrow night, cloud cover will break apart going into Wednesday, resulting in nicer weather returning for the end of the work week.

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover increasing later this evening, with isolated showers possible going into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Shower activity is expected to taper off before sunrise, with cloud cover sticking around for most if not everyone. Temperatures tonight are expected to be a good 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Southwesterly winds are still expected to be breezy through the overnight hours, also helping to keep warmer air in place.

Tomorrow starts off with some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine, before cloud cover is expected to increase going through the early afternoon. Rain shower activity looks to hold off until mid to late afternoon, with shower activity looking to be isolated to scattered in nature. The better chance for showers will be tomorrow evening, with scattered shower chances lasting until the early morning hours of Wednesday. Cloudy skies look to stick around during the morning hours of Wednesday, with improvement not seen until later in the day Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow once again look to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most spots. Warmer temperatures are more likely over southern Aroostook with southwesterly winds remaining gusty at times during the afternoon, before shifting into the northwest tomorrow night.

Wednesday starts off with partly to mostly cloudy skies, before cloud cover eventually breaks apart going into the afternoon. This will result in a nicer end to the day, with clear skies expected to stick around into the overnight hours. High temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Northwesterly winds are expected to be gusty at times during the day, keeping a cooler feel to the air for much of the day Wednesday.

More details can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

