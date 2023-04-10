Eclipse 2024

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It may be a year away, but people are already looking forward to a total solar eclipse. The County will be one of the prime viewing places for the astrological event. Vanessa Symonick has more.

Jim Stepp: “For one location to get more than one eclipse in a person’s lifetime is kind of rare”

But that rare event will become a reality here in the county in just a year from now. The path of totality will extend from as far south as Mexico and to as far north into Canada.

Stepp: “Most people though if you are anywhere near that middle part of Presque Isle, Houlton, places like that, you’re going to have about two and a half minutes or more of an eclipse”.

Vanessa Stand up at chroma: What is a solar eclipse? A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. As that happens, the moon casts a shadow on the earth creating a darker atmosphere as we look at this solar eclipse.

Stepp says while this will be quite incredible, it’s important to note that looking at the solar eclipse with your eyes can be damaging to your vision.

Stepp: “You should never look at the sun without something protecting your eyes and it has to be more than a pair of sunglasses. Sunglasses aren’t going to protect your eyes from the full strength of the sun. Even during the eclipse, you have to be careful. One of things that’s going to happen is that you can get glasses provided to you by several different groups here in the county.”

There are several other simple methods you can use to view the eclipse safely. Stepp says you can make a viewing device using simple supplies like a cereal box, aluminum foil and a piece of plain white paper. You can also use a pinhole projector. He says there are some key points in viewing this eclipse.

Stepp: “I’d say the biggest key takeaway is this will probably be the only total solar eclipse you may see in your life. If you’re lucky enough to travel, you may see more. And I would say remember it. Bring people with you. Be with your friends when you watch the eclipse. Talk your way through it.”

And while we don’t know what the weather will bring for this astrological event, we can hope that there will be clear skies for perfect viewing. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.