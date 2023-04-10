Sunshine Continues Today With Temperatures Continuing to Warm Up

Vanessa's Monday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. We had plenty of sunshine over the weekend with few clouds developing and the sunshine continues today paired with some mild temperatures.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows high pressure advancing into the region from the south. I’m not really expecting much in terms of precipitation for the week with the exception of some rain showers originating from a weaker front to our west tomorrow afternoon and evening. Even then, those showers won’t amount to much resulting in drier conditions continuing throughout the week.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(WAGM)

With plenty of sunshine developing into the region this afternoon, temperatures will increase into the mid to upper fifties. Some locations will even have a chance of reaching temperatures into the lower sixties. I do think the better chance for that will be centered towards areas in southern Aroostook. Going hour by hour for you, any clouds we do see won’t stick around for long. The full sunshine extends into the lunchtime hours as well. This will likely result in some additional melting of the snow we do have on the ground. Once we head into the overnight hours, clouds will attempt to increase ahead of our next front. Even then, we transition to more of a partly cloudy state with our overnight lows into the upper thirties and lower forties.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs continue to remain into the mid to upper fifties. We spend most of the daytime dry, however clouds will increase the further we go into the daytime because of rain showers expected just after the lunchtime hours. We will see an initial band of some moderate activity before things become scattered. This results in most of the accumulation happening during the early afternoon. Rainfall totals with this system will be very light. At best some spots will pick up on around a tenth of an inch of rain. Those totals become even lower as you travel further south because those areas won’t see much in terms of rainfall activity.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!

