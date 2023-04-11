Caribou softball trades in gloves and bats for shovels

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Spring fever around the County. Spring sports practices are being held around the County and many of the baseball,softball and tennis practices are being held indoors. Caribou softball players traded in the bats and gloves for shovels today as they help the melting process on their field.

Sare Kinsey:” There is no way we could do the whole field, but these girls are determined, and I am so proud of them. Look at them work.”

This is the warmest day since November 7th of last year and softball players in Caribou are trying to help Mother Nature and get some of the snow off the field. Kinsey said the players were excited to be outside and doing some manual labor as they prepare for the start of the exhibition season.

Kinsey:” It’s a nice 50 degrees up here today and we are just trying to hurry it along. We have our first preseason games next week downstate. So we are trying to be hopeful and rush it along here too.”

The weather is supposed to be warm for much of the week and hope is that a little assist to Mother Nature will help get at least the infield melting quicker.

Kinsey: ”Yes, up here in Aroostook County we are going to take advantage of every 50 degree day we have.”

The Vikings only have 11 girls on the team, but they are very excited and focused on the season. The girls wanted to pull double duty both shoveling and practicing

Kinsey:” This is taking the place of practice even though the girls all want to practice. I won’t do that to them today.”

