Medical Monday : Podiatry

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Podiatrists see a range of patients from those experiencing slight pain in their feet to those with more chronic conditions. It’s the focus of this week’s Medical Monday with Vanessa Symonick.

Michael Read: “We start off clinic you know early in the morning. We see about fifteen to twenty patients a day here.”

Michael Read is a podiatrist at AR Gould. He says podiatrists see a range of patients daily in their clinic from patients with ingrown nails and calices to patients with fractures and tendinitis, as well as plantar fasciitis and arthritis. However, he says one of the most common reasons someone visits the clinic are those with diabetes.

Read: “Upwards of thirty four percent of patients who have diabetes will experience an ulcer of some kind and of that thirty four percent, around twenty percent of that will go onto having an amputation from complications from wound healing or infection.”

And there are some steps you can take to make sure you maintain healthy feet.

Read: “Good hygiene, good foot habits and what I mean what I say good hygiene is similar to brushing your teeth twice a day, I recommend everyone stretch their calf and Achilles tendon twice a day. Wear something accommodating when you’re home at the house. Try to avoid bare feet, socks, or slippers around the house.”

He says you want to make sure you have a supportive shoe that won’t bend in half when you stretch it and has good arch support. Gel inserts are also recommended. And Overall, Read wants to send this final message to patients and the public when it comes to keeping your feet healthy.

Read: “What I would really charge patients to do is to take care of themselves. Many people who come in, they’re caretakers for others, they’re caretakers for their animals. Many people take better care of other people than themselves and so as we’re coming out of covid, we’re coming out of winter make yourself a priority. Do it for yourself, do it for your family.”

He encourages anyone who may be experiencing pain to contact their primary care provider Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

