Rain Shower Chances This Afternoon, With Nicer Weather Returning Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had plenty of sunshine extend into the region, that allowed our temperatures to climb into the upper fifties. Even in Presque Isle and Caribou temperatures were able to increase to just above the sixty degree mark. Clouds have slightly increased this morning ahead of some scattered rain showers this afternoon, but most of us are dealing with partly cloudy skies.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather setup shows a weaker trough towards our north and west. There have been some isolated showers out ahead of this weaker system, but because we do have drier air in place, they have been dissipating before they advance to the east. That won’t be the case the further we go into the daytime as more showers are expected by the afternoon. Once we get through the showers this afternoon, high pressure advances back into the region resulting in plenty of sunshine in store leading right into the weekend.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

With mild air continuing this morning temperatures have already started off into the mid to upper forties. The warmest spot on the map has been outside our studios here in Presque Isle close to the fifty degree mark. Temperatures only increase further from there by this afternoon. Most areas will spend another day with high temperatures into the mid to upper fifties and even some chances at the lower sixties towards southern Aroostook. Going hour by hour for you, we start the morning off under partly sunny skies. The further we head into the daytime, clouds will attempt to increase, but not by much. I think most of us will be dealing with partly cloudy skies at the onset of the scattered rain showers. Anything we do see will be very quick to move to the east. This results in very little rainfall accumulation. At best areas north and east will be dealing with a few hundredths of an inch of rain. clouds break apart again overnight with a few chances for isolated rain showers on the backside of this system. Lows will only fall back into the upper thirties and lower forties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs briefly return back to average into the mid to upper forties. We will have more cloud cover going into the morning hours before skies once again clear out for the second half of the daytime. This leads us to plenty of sunshine going right into the weekend. In fact by Friday, some areas will reach high temperatures close to the lower sixties!

