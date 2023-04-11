Rain Tapers off Tonight, with Colder Temperatures and Sunshine Returning Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After mild temperatures during the day yesterday, we saw another mild day out there today. I wanted to point out the range in temperatures that we’ve seen over the past couple of days, especially compared to what we had been seeing over the past couple weeks. This shows how over the past couple of weeks we really hadn’t seen much of a swing in temperatures during the day, however we’re now entering the time of year where we can see greater changes in temperature during the day, resulting in mild days and chilly nights in some cases.

Temperatures - Past 30 Days (Caribou) (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures today were once again on the mild side, making it up into the upper 50s and lower 60s for a lot of spots. This ended up being a milder day than I had anticipated thanks to the sunshine that much of the county saw today. The warmer weather isn’t sticking around for tomorrow but will be returning for the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the disturbance currently working through the region. An area of low pressure along with a cold front are expected to work through later this evening. This will keep cloud cover in place overnight tonight and through a good portion of tomorrow. It’s not until tomorrow afternoon and evening that skies begin to clear back out as high pressure regains control of our weather, resulting in a nice end to the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the evening hours shows rain showers tapering off and activity continuing to work to our east. This will leave us with partly to mostly cloudy skies going into Wednesday, with cloud cover expected to stick around during the morning hours of Wednesday. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the mid to upper 30s once again for most spots. Westerly winds are expected to be gusty at times during the overnight hours, keeping a cooler feel to the air in place going into Wednesday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Wednesday starts off with mostly cloudy skies, along with a few isolated showers still possible early morning. Improvement is expected going through the day, with breaks in the clouds starting by the early afternoon. Skies are expected to clear out by late in the day Wednesday, with cooler temperatures being the bigger story for much of the day. High temperatures tomorrow will be cooler than what they have bene over the past couple of days, only expected to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s. While this will feel a bit cooler than what we have been seeing, it’s actually right around where we’re supposed to be for this time of year. Northwesterly winds are once again expected to be gusty at times during the day tomorrow, keeping a cooler feel in the air.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

