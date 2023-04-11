Survey: Gun violence affects half of US families

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family...
According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family member killed by a gun, and about just as many have been personally threatened with a firearm.(WBNG)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A startling new statistic finds about half of American families have been affected by a gun-related incident.

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family member killed by a gun, and about just as many have been personally threatened with a firearm.

The survey also found about 17% of adults have witnessed an injury from a shooting.

In total, 54% of U.S. adults say they or a family member have had one of these experiences.

This comes as people are dying in record numbers from firearms in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 49,000 gun-related deaths occurred in 2021, a 23% surge since 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eclipse 2024
Eclipse 2024
Jordyn O’Neil, 25, met her father, Brian Ahern, for the first time since she was 8 months old...
Father and daughter reunited after 25 years with Facebook’s help
The parents of 3-year-old Will Fuller-Wright bought him his very first bike featuring his...
Homeless woman buys 3-year-old boy new bike after his was stolen
Lee Ann Daigle
Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter for Abandoning Child 38 Years Ago
Presque isle High school AD Mark White
Presque Isle High School’s Mark White named MIAAA’s Athletic Administrator of the Year

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an APC on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russian forces in Crimea brace for possible Ukraine assault
In this photo provided by Contamines Montjoie, an avalanche rolling down the Armancette glacier...
Avalanche kills 6, including mountain guides, in French Alps
Easter Sunday moose rescue
Moose falls through ice, rescued in Alaska
Avalanche kills 6, including mountain guides, in French Alps