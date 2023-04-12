Aroostook County Tourism Summit Connects Organizations From Across the County

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Over 60 Area Business Owners and Non profits were at the houlton elks lodge today for the 2023 Aroostook County Tourism Summit, Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Jacob Pelkey - Tourism Developer - Northern Maine Development Commission " There’s a diverse group here in the room down from Madawaska and Fort Kent all the way up from Molunkus and Weston coming together today to talk about what can be done and what is being done”

According to Jacob Pelkey, the Tourism Developer for the Northern Maine Development Commission, The Aroostook County Tourism Summit was a way for local organizations to network with eachother, but also hear about some of the work being done to help market aroostook county as a destination vacation spot.

Jacob” Today we are hearing from the Houlton Attraction Committee, it’s a group of individuals and businesses that have gotten together to stage the 2024 eclipse and welcome more than 20,000 visitors to the region for that weekend. We are also hearing from Maine’s Pine Tree Trail, its a grassroots effort to re-sign a historic route all the way from kittery and up to fort kent. it was designated back in the day and it’s great to see those signs put back up and guide them through an experience through the county”

The summit was also a great place for Aroostook County Tourism to share the most recent tourism data they have acquired over the past few years, which could show a trend.

Jacob” Last year we saw a gangbuster season for tourism we saw high numbers up about 26%. This year we were down about 1.2% from that but we want to take a look at that and why that is so we saw the quality of the visitor increase we saw them staying in the region 1.1 day longer. and 30% of those people were coming up here to visit friends and family while 41% were up here recreating whether that be snowmobiling or fishing, thats a really big category”

Pelkey adds that the change could be the way the area is being marketed.

Jacob” The work that we are doing to promote aroostook county this past year, a lot of the language was written and tailored to a family experience we not only saw their stay increase but we saw those 2.3 visitors increase to 2.5 visitors”

One change that Pelkey says Aroostook County Tourism did differently this year was tge launch of a “four seasons Multimedia campaign” which focuses not only on traditional forms of media like print and television, but getting the word out on social media as well.”

Jacob " I think tourism is the leading industry for Aroostook County , it’s something that people are excited about, its a creative element, its an experience, it’s a tailored experience, you have a lot of control over that and i think there are people hungry for what the experience is here and why our marketing material gets eaten up so quickly is because they are excited about visiting rural destinations like the county.”

According to the Maine Office of Tourism, in 2022 20% of visitors to Aroostook County reported that it was their first visit to Maine. Corey Bouchard, NS8

