Caribou and Fort Fairfield superintendent to take superintendent position at York School Department

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - RSU 39 and MSAD 20′s Superintendent will be leaving the two schools to accept a superintendent position downstate. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

Change will soon be coming to Caribou and Fort Fairfield schools. Superintendent of RSU 39 and MSAD 20 Tim Doak will be stepping down to take on the superintendent position at York School Department.

Tim Doak ,Superintendent for RSU 39/MSAD 20, says “It’s a wonderful school system, nothing but great reviews of the teachers and the students and just the overall education that is received from the York schools. So when I did my visit on the finalist interview, we had to visit all four schools during the day. It was evident that there was great instruction and good stuff going on for students. And it was a great place to end up having to move to. The other part was to be closer to my family, all my family live in the area too. I now have a grandchild, so it was a big piece for my wife to be able to move and be closer to the children.”

The Fort Fairfield native spent 30 years in Aroostook County serving as superintendent for schools like Madawaska, Fort Kent, Caribou, and Fort Fairfield. Doak says he’s accomplished a lot over the years and has many memories to take with him.

Tim Doak: “When I moved to Caribou, I was always wanting to move to a bigger district, to affect more people and Caribou was a great opportunity. I knew a lot about Caribou, but I never went to school there or lived there, but living in Fort Fairfield I was able to. And of course building a brand new school, state of the art school, we started off with 700 kids in the building and now we are up to 780. What was the most memorable probably was being able to be the superintendent in Fort Fairfield, my hometown. It was really was an honor to do that, my grandfather was the fire chief and highway foreman for four years. My dad was a postmaster here in town. And it gave me a chance to give back to my hometown and be the superintendent.”

Doak says he does not know when his last day will be as superintendent.

Tim Doak: “My contract starts with York on July 1st, so my last day could be June 30th. I have a little bit of time, I might take a little bit of time just to make the move. I would say at the end of June, I am going to make sure all the budgets are in place, and where people want them to be and voted on. And once that is done, I will start helping train the person coming in, and then might take a little time for myself just to recoup.”

Doak says what he will miss most about the County is the people.

Tim Doak: “All of the years that people have met me and know who I was and worked with me. The best compliment that I have ever received was you have always been Tim Doak, you haven’t been anybody else. I think back on that and I always try to be Tim Doak. I have always tried to be an educator first and not a superintendent, so I think that is important. It’s the people, and the ability to rely on your neighbor, the ability to stop and say hi and talk to somebody, everybody waves to everybody, it will always be missed the people are the foundation of Aroostook County.”

Doak is looking forward to the new challenges that lie ahead for him. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

