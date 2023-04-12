Chick-fil-A’s side salad to ‘romaine’ on the menu

Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.
Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The side salad at Chick-fil-A will remain on the menu.

Last month, the fast-food restaurant announced it was removing the item in an effort to simplify and refresh its menu.

The side salad was supposed to be tossed in early April, but many customers complained.

Just a few days later, Chick-fil-A announced the salad would stay on the menu after all.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Caribou softball team is trying to help the melting process on their field.
Caribou softball trades in gloves and bats for shovels
Eclipse 2024
Eclipse 2024
Jordyn O’Neil, 25, met her father, Brian Ahern, for the first time since she was 8 months old...
Father and daughter reunited after 25 years with Facebook’s help
Medical Monday : Podiatry
Medical Monday: Podiatry
2023 UMFK TRACK AND FIELD TEAM
UMFK Track and Field Team Aims to Secure Back-to-Back USCAA National Championship Titles

Latest News

President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden says economic growth in Northern Ireland is ‘just beginning’
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden marks Good Friday Agreement
The popular condiment Sriracha hot sauce is in short supply and restaurants are trying to make...
Sriracha is in short supply again
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier’s beheading
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA...
Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity