Clouds to Start with More Sunshine This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We did have some scattered to isolated rain showers develop yesterday afternoon and evening, but they have since tapered off leaving us with the cloud cover. It’s going to take a while for clouds to break, but as we get into the second half of the daytime we will see more sunshine.

This morning’s weather setup shows the backdoor cold front that provided the rain showers yesterday and early on this morning. This will also provide us with a return to temperatures around the average mark and some breezy conditions. Once this front exits the region plenty of sunshine returns extends into the region going into the weekend. Clearing skies extend as far west as portions of the Midwest.

Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover sticks around for the majority of the morning hours. I do think it will be hard for the clouds to break initially. As we go further into the afternoon, clouds will begin to gradually decrease. This will transition us to more of a partly cloudy state. Overnight tonight, clouds break as high pressure returns to the region. This results in temperatures cooling off considerably into the upper twenties and lower thirties. Because it’s likely we will be dealing with some additional melting of snow onto the roadways this afternoon we could be waking up to some patches of black ice. The clearing skies continue into the early morning hours as well.

Tomorrow features plenty of sunshine into the region. We will see few clouds if any as we go further into the daytime. This results in high temperatures return back to a mild state into the low to mid sixties. This will likely the warmest we do get through the course of the next couple of days, but temperatures will continue to remain above average.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.