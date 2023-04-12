‘Hooves 4 Healing Heros’ looks to help veterans and first responders heal through the use of horses

NEW SWEDEN Maine (WAGM) -Veterans and First responders are One-and-a-half times more likely to commit suicide than the civilian population, That’s according to recent federal studies. One local organization is looking to help both groups heal through the use of Horses. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Kelly Kilian - Equine Assisted Learning Facilitator “We both believe that the balls been dropped and we don’t have the coverage up here that we’ve seen so I think it’s gonna be beneficial”

Kelly and Bracal Kilian run “A Better Day Counseling and Farms” in New Sweden. They’ve been up in the county for a few years now and are looking to offer a specialized form of therapy for Veterans and First Responders called Equine Assisted Psychotherapy.

Bracal Kilian - Licensed clinical professional counselor " A lot of Veterans and First Responders suffer from things like PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, Disconnection from themselves. a lot of what happens is they’re just kinda out of touch, you kinda come back and you’re kinda lost and not fitting in anywhere. when you get out here you’re really learning how to self regulate, you’re really learning how to be in the moment again”

Equine Assisted Psychotherapy is a form of therapy that uses horses to help address mental health issues like depression, anxiety, abuse, eating disorders, and relationship problems, just to name a few.. These naturally hyper alert animals have a way of helping people relax and problem solve, and can work wonders for a person struggling with things like post traumatic stress disorder.

Bracal” For example our first activity will be to come out, lets do some herd observation, lets get to know the animals a little bit see where you are what it looks like are you comfortable here we might ask is there any animal you identify with and what it is about that animal that you might feel connected to and so sometimes its easier to say this horse is really angry and i connect to that rather than Im really angry so when you can say that one over there is super sad you don’t realize that what youre doing is imposing what you are feeling in that animal”

And while veterans and first responders may think there is a stigma associated with seeking help for mental health conditions, or that it makes them weaker. Bracal says that’s not the case.

Bracal " There’s absolutely no shame in getting help that’s what people are there for ultimately we all want a healthy herd and so for us at our place there’s no judgment we just want to help

The plan is for the veteran and first responder group equine assisted therapy to start on June 3rd. The group will run for 6 week group. The cost is currently $350 per person but they are also asking for donations with the goal to cover the entire cost for at least the first group. For more information on the program, you can visit our website. Corey Bouchard, NS8

