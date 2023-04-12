Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Return Tomorrow, with Nice Weather Lasting Through the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After a cloudy start to the day for most, sunshine did eventually make an appearance going into the afternoon. While this did keep temperatures on the cooler side, most spots did manage to climb a degree or two above average. High temperatures today across the county made it into the mid to upper 40s, with some spots over southern Aroostook making it into the lower 50s. Warmer air is expected to return tomorrow, thanks to lighter southwesterly winds during the day, along with more sunshine.

This evening’s weather setup shows the stationary front sitting off to our west this evening. As this front continues to weaken, expect high pressure to build into the region going into the day tomorrow. This combined with light southwesterly winds will bring milder air that’s been right on our doorstep back into the region. Winds are expected to shift back into the northwest tomorrow night, and slightly colder air will begin to filter into the region going into the weekend.

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover continuing to break apart. This will leave us with partly to mostly clear skies by tomorrow morning. Combine that with lighter northwesterly winds, we’ll see temperatures quickly cool off below freezing going into tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the mid to upper 20s over northern and western parts of the county. Central and southern areas are expected to be slightly warmer, but not by much with low temperatures falling back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. This could create slippery travel in spots just before sunrise tomorrow morning, especially any surfaces that are known to have snow melt runoff.

Tomorrow ends up being a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Computers models show a few clouds moving overhead here and there during the day, but overall a nice day is expected. Tomorrow evening clouds begin to increase from the north, with the latest model guidance indicating more cloud cover possible the further north you are in the county by Friday morning. High temperatures tomorrow have a good chance of reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s for many spots. Southwesterly winds are expected to be light during the day tomorrow, which combined with the sunshine will help to bring the mild air into the region. I wouldn’t be surprised if some spots tomorrow over southern Aroostook make it into the upper 60s, with places in the valley staying closer to the 60 degree mark.

Friday like I mentioned before has the chance to start off with some cloud cover. This isn’t expected to last long, with breaks in the clouds and sunshine once again expected by the afternoon. Clearing skies are likely tomorrow night as temperatures remain a bit milder, before nice weather sticks with us going into the weekend. High temperatures Friday will be a bit cooler than what we see today, but don’t think it will be a cool day by any means. High temperatures are still expected to make it into the upper 50s and lower 60s for many spots across the county. Northwesterly winds are expected to be breezy at times during the day, keeping a slightly cooler feel to the air.

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

