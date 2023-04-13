EPA Proposes New Vehicle Emission Standards to Spur Electric Car Sales

By Stetson Miller
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Wednesday, The EPA proposed new stricter vehicles emissions standards that could lead to a big boost in electric vehicle sales. The pollution limits are said to be the strongest ever and could accelerate the transition to a clean-transportation future.

The new proposed standards were announced outside the EPA Headquarters Wednesday. If enacted, would lead to 2/3 of new passenger car sales being electric by 2032.

“I’m pleased to announce that EPA is proposing the strongest ever federal pollution technology standards for both cars and trucks,” said Michael Regan, EPA Administrator.

The rules set tighter pollution standards for new cars and trucks starting with model year 2027 and in turn, would push manufacturers to sell more electric vehicles to meet the new regulations.

“Today’s actions will accelerate our ongoing transition to a clean vehicles future, tackle the climate crisis head on, and improve air quality for communities all across the country,” said Regan.

Climate advocates like Melody Reis, with Moms Clean Air Force praised the new proposed regulations.

“I think we’re really getting to a place where we are incentivizing the right technology and clean energy,” said Reis, who is the Senior Legislative and Regulatory Policy Manager for the nonprofit. “And I think you know, we have to, you know, set high goals and and do our best to meet them.”

John Bozzella, the CEO of automaker trade group Alliance for Automotive Innovation said in a statement that the proposal was “aggressive by nature” with electrification goals that are very high. He said that it exceeds the Biden administration’s 50 percent EV sales target for 2030, which was announced less than two years ago.

Bozzella added that automakers are fully committed to an electric and low-carbon future but added, “It remains to be seen whether the refueling infrastructure incentives and supply-side provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, the bipartisan infrastructure law, and the CHIPS and Science Act are sufficient to support electrification at the levels envisioned by the proposed standards over the coming years.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou and Fort Fairfield superintendent to take superintendent position at York School...
Caribou and Fort Fairfield superintendent to take superintendent position at York School Department
The Caribou softball team is trying to help the melting process on their field.
Caribou softball trades in gloves and bats for shovels
Limestone Police Department Disbanded
Limestone Approves to Disband Police Department
Eclipse 2024
Eclipse 2024
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine’s outrage grows over video seeming to show beheading

Latest News

The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.
Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing medical complication
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules
Police in Florida say former actor Drake Bell is "missing and endangered."
Drake Bell ‘missing and endangered’ in Florida, police say
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP source: Investigators narrow suspect pool in leak probe
Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists on the floor of the House chamber to recognize...
Expelled to reinstated: Pearson returns to Tennessee House