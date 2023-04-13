Plenty of Sunshine Tomorrow with Slightly Cooler Temperatures, Before Mild Weather Returns for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had another wonderful day across the county with plenty of sunshine out there. High temperatures today made it up into the upper 50s over northern spots, while central and southern areas were able to climb into the lower to mid-60s earlier this afternoon. Lighter winds during the day have resulted in milder air working into the region, but it isn’t expected to last. Cooler air looks to return for tomorrow with northwesterly winds. High temperatures today across the northeast shows how warm it was thanks to southwesterly winds. Places as far north as Albany, NY and Burlington, VT made it into the lower 80s earlier this afternoon. A low-pressure system is sitting just off to our west with a warm front, which has prevented much of this warmer air from working into the region. As the low pressure continues to weaken, high pressure is expected to take control of our weather, resulting in nicer weather going into the weekend.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the warm front trying to work through the region but having a tough time doing so. This will eventually dissipate late tonight, resulting in northwesterly winds going into the day tomorrow. Tomorrow still looks to be a nice day with plenty of sunshine, however temperatures are now expected to be a bit cooler. Nice weather lasts into the weekend, with milder air expected to return both saturday and Sunday. An area of low pressure approaches the region early next week, bringing rain showers to the region Monday night into Tuesday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

A few clouds are expected to build into the region later tonight, leaving us with partly to mostly clear skies. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Westerly winds are expected to shift into the northwest but remain light during the overnight hours. It’s not until the daytime hours of Friday that winds begin to pick up.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with a few clouds, before those quickly burn off resulting in sunshine going into the afternoon. While tomorrow looks to be a wonderful day in terms of sunshine, it will feel like a cooler day overall thanks to northwesterly winds. These winds eventually taper off late tomorrow night, leaving us with lighter winds and warmer temperatures going into saturday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the lower to mid-50s for most spots by the afternoon. Keep in mind northwesterly winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the day, which will further help to bring colder air into the region. While temperatures are expected to feel a bit cooler, keep in mind these temperatures will still be a good 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Friday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Saturday looks to be another nice day with plenty of sunshine expected here in the county. If you’re travelling downstate, you may encounter some cloud cover going into saturday afternoon and evening, however I think most of the cloud cover stays to the south of the county until the daytime hours of Sunday. High temperatures saturday are expected to return into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Some spots could make it into the lower to mid-60s by the afternoon. Northeasterly winds are expected to be light during the day saturday, resulting in the warmer feeling day across the region.

Saturday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on this evening's forecast, make sure to check out this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

