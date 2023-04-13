Plenty of Sunshine with Mild Temperatures This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. We started the daytime yesterday with some lingering cloud cover, but the further we went into the afternoon, clouds broke and we saw more sunshine develop into the region. The clearing skies have continued this morning and will last well into the afternoon. That will result in some warmer high temperatures.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a stronger area of high pressure situated to the north and to our south. That provides us with plenty of sunshine going into the weekend as well. While we do have a warm front sitting just our northwest, it will only provide us with those warmer temperatures above average. It’s not until the early work week next week where we are tracking our next chance for some rain showers.

Regional Temperatures (WAGM)

We have started the morning off with temperatures below the freezing mark because of the clearing skies, so it’s likely there will be some patchy areas of black ice on the roads. The warm air is not too far behind us at this point. Temperatures are already well into the 50s and 60s extending to the Midwest. That’s where our high temperatures will land this afternoon and some locations will even be lucky enough to reach into the upper 60s. I do think the better chance for that will be centered towards points south.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you, clearing skies remain the trend. The further we go into the daytime we will see few if any clouds develop into the region. Any clouds we do see will be quick to dissipate. This will allow for some additional melting of any snow we still have on the grassy surfaces. While clearing skies continue overnight, lows will only fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s because our temperatures will be so mild this afternoon.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Some clouds advance into the region in time for the early morning hours of tomorrow, but they will break the further we go into the morning and afternoon. This will result in our high temperatures returning back to the mid to upper 50s.

High Temperature Trend (WAGM)

Mild temperatures continue leading to the weekend with temperatures continuing to stay into the mid to upper 50s. It’s not until the early work week where our temperatures will return back to the average state into the upper 40s and low 50s. This is when we do look to see our next chance for rain.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the mild temperatures and sunshine!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.