Presque Isle Red Cross Volunteer Deploys to Little Rock for Disaster Response

By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Late last month a series of devastating tornados ripped through the state of Arkansas, including an EF-3 Tornado that ravaged areas of Little Rock.

After seeing national reports about the tornados and hearing the call for assistance, Presque Isle resident Logan Whitsitt volunteered to deploy with the Red Cross to assist with Disaster Relief Team efforts in Little Rock, Arkansas. Whitsitt has been volunteering with the Red Cross for 2 years.

“It really struck me as being something that was very, very tragic and I really felt that I needed to do something. The assessment of the damage has been done by a different team and now intake workers like myself will interview the affected population and get them the help that they need.”

Whitsitt says he’ll be gone for around 2 weeks and that folks at home can help the Red Cross without even leaving the county by volunteering their time or donating. For more information about the American Red Cross please visit https://www.redcross.org/

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou and Fort Fairfield superintendent to take superintendent position at York School...
Caribou and Fort Fairfield superintendent to take superintendent position at York School Department
Limestone Police Department Disbanded
Limestone Approves to Disband Police Department
The Caribou softball team is trying to help the melting process on their field.
Caribou softball trades in gloves and bats for shovels
Eclipse 2024
Eclipse 2024
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine’s outrage grows over video seeming to show beheading

Latest News

Presque Isle Volunteer Deploys to Little Rock
Presque Isle Volunteer Deploys to Little Rock
Dennis Lavoie will run two marathons on two continents in six days
Dennis Lavoie
UMFK host JMG Maine Career Exploration Badge Day/Bengal Bound day
UMFK hosts JMG Maine Career Exploration Badge Day/Bengal Bound day
UMFK host JMG Maine Career Exploration Badge Day/Bengal Bound day
UMFK host JMG Maine Career Exploration Badge Day/Bengal Bound day