UMFK hosts JMG Maine Career Exploration Badge Day/Bengal Bound day

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine at Fort Kent campus was busy today as the school held a Jobs for Maine Grads Maine Career Exploration Badge Day and Bengal Bound Day. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

More than 400 students were at the University of Maine at Fort Kent campus for the JMG Maine Career Exploration Badge Day and Bengal Bound Day. The Jobs for Maine Grads Maine Exploration Badge Day is designed to help high school students make strides towards earning their Maine Career Exploration Badge. The badge provides students with 40 hours of meaningful work experience and a $500 academic award upon successful completion.

Susan Dubay, JMG College Success Specialist at UMFK, says “So we have area businesses and faculty, and different careers from each business. And we are connecting them to the students from Madawaska, Wisdom, Fort Kent Community High School, Fort Fairfield, Caribou, Caribou Tech, and Ashland. We are milding them in, and it’s just amazing to see all these students actually connecting and networking and learning about careers. And knowing people who actually do those careers.”

Along with the Maine Career Exploration Badge Day, the UMFK Admissions team hosted Bengal Bound Day. The day is for accepted students and interested students who have not yet applied, to experience the campus. David Tracy, the interim Dean of Enrollment Management at UMFK, says the students were excited to be at the event and have shown lots of interest in the school

David Tracy: “Getting connected to all the places, and I am sure they will have some more questions at the end of the day. So that’s why we hope they do have questions, a lot of students been asking students about their major, and changing their majors already which is kinda common for new students. We got some great opportunities for those students to design or self design some of the classes and programs they are taking.”

Dubay and Tracy say there are a few things that make these events special.

Susan Dubay: “I actually showed my sister in law the signs in everything from yesterday, and she was like where were you when I was a kid, and that’s exactly how I feel. If someone would’ve done this, I would’ve known a lot more careers that were out there. And so I hope the students walk away and they appreciate the fact all the different careers and all the different opportunities that they can have in their life.”

David Tracy: “It’s just to be on campus, It’s really to get connected to the campus. We have such a wonderful campus, it’s a small campus but you can get such a great feel being on campus. Talking with the students and engaging, it’s just like we are back. We have had a couple years where we haven’t been around, and it’s just nice to be open again and feel like we are back. Being able to engage with our students the way we always have for decades.”

After a few years off due to COVID, Dubay and Tracy were excited to be back and look forward to growing the event in the future. Isaac Potter News Source 8

