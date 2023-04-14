AMHC increasing awareness in National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. News Source’s 8 Isaac Potter spoke with AMHC on what they are doing to increase awareness in the County.

Giving a voice to those who have been victims of violence or sexual abuse, that’s the goal of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The month, which is recognized every April, helps increase awareness about sexual violence worldwide and educate the communities on how it can be prevented, according to Wendy Page, AMHC’s Supervisor for Sexual Assault Services for Aroostook County.

Wendy Page, AMHC’s Sexual Assault Services Supervisor, says “We support individuals in three counties in Maine, so Aroostook, Hancock, and Washington County. We are supporting individuals on our health line which is available 24/7. We are doing a lot of presentations in schools, as well doing table events in schools, and in the community just to let individuals know who we are. We are doing a 30 days of “SAAM” Challenge, so our social media pages both on Facebook, and Instagram, we are putting just everyday is something new. Whether it is a quote or something very specific to awareness. Those are some main things we are diiioing this month.”

According to the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault Awareness website, One in five Mainers will experience sexual assault at some point in their life. AMHC Sexual Assault services, along with the Aroostook Children’s Adovcacy Center, is doing a Cash Draw Fundraiser this month. The goal of the fundraiser is to sell 1,000 tickets to win cash prizes, while also supporting the programs.

Wendy Page: “We are in our communities, we are asking individuals and businesses if they would like to support our fundraiser by purchasing our tickets that we have for sale. And these tickets are $60 dollars for one, or two tickets for $100 dollars, and again it is to sustain the programs that we have.”

Page says those who may be struggling or need help can reach out to AMHC.

Wendy Page: “Individuals can call us, we have a 1-800 number that they can call that is 24/7. Individuals can be anonymous, they can make up a name, they can give us their real name. And we are really here to support individuals as they are going through something or maybe dealing with a nightmare or they maybe saw their offender. We are not here to tell people what to do, we are here to provide resources and really give them their power back. And making decisions for themselves and get on that path of healing for them.”

To contact their helpline, call 1-800-871-7741, Isaac Potter News Source 8

