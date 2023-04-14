Caribou Man Faces Up to 10 Years Following Guilty Plea for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Caribou Man Faces Up to 10 Years Following Guilty Plea for Illegal Possession of a Firearm
By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Caribou man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, in May 2021, John Sam, 34, knowingly possessed a firearm during a traffic stop in Caribou. A 2017 Maine conviction for robbery precluded Sam from possessing firearms.

Sam faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He also faces up to three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Caribou Police Department investigated the case.

