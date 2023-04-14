Plenty of Sunshine Extends into the Weekend with Mild Temps Continuing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we had plenty of sunshine build into the region and it was paired with a mild stretch of temperatures. A lot of spots were well into the 60s. The sunshine continues today, but temperatures won’t be quite as warm.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows a front stalled over the region, that’s what’s going to keep those temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon, but it isn’t paired with any precipitation. Clear skies will be the trend going into the weekend. It’s not until the early work week where we do have a chance for showers and some widespread rain.

Temperature Change (WAGM)

Temperatures this morning have been a good 15 to 20 degrees warmer than they were at this point yesterday. Areas north and east have been the warmest spots on the map with temperatures starting off well into the upper 40s and lower 50s. This will likely result in some additional melting of any snow we have on the grassy surfaces. Because the movement of some ice jams due to warmer temperatures, the area near St John River at Nine Mile Bridge has been placed into an areal flood advisory through 12pm. By this afternoon we will see temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s. Going hour by hour for you, we will see few if any clouds build into the region throughout the day. Any clouds we do see will be quick to dissipate or move to the east. Clearing skies continue going into the late evening and overnight hours as well. That will allow our overnight lows to fall back towards the freezing mark. You will want to be mindful of the potential for some refreezing on the roads because of this.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow we spend another day with plenty of sunshine in the region. Temperatures will have a better chance of warming up even further into the lower 60s. This is my pick day of the weekend because as we turn things towards the second half of the weekend, we will see clouds increase ahead of our next chance for some rain. However it will be a late start to the increase in cloud cover, so most of the day will be spent underneath partly sunny skies.

