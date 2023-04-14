Plenty of Sunshine and Mild Temperatures to Start the Weekend, Before Cloud Cover Returns for Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Mild weather returned once again to the region today, and while it wasn’t as warm as what we had been seeing, temperatures were still above average for most spots. We have had some issues with the rivers and flooding concerns because of this. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the Aroostook River between caribou and Fort Fairfield. At 2:30 this afternoon emergency management reported flooding along the river in the advisory area. Portions of the Grimes Road are closed currently. Emergency management would like us to stress not to go through any barriers stating the road is closed, and if you do encounter any flooded roadways to turn around.

Flood Advisory (Aroostook River Between Caribou and Fort Fairfield)

High temperatures across the county today show the mild air once again working into the region thanks to the sunshine. Highs made it into the lower to mid-50s. Some spots over southern Aroostook made it into the upper 50s and lower 60s, as sunshine made for a nice day across the region.

Today's Observed High Temperatures

This evening’s weather setup shows the front that passed through the region last night providing slightly cooler weather to the region today is still sitting to our south and west. We’ll eventually see this front lift back north later tonight, allowing for warmer air to work back into the region going into the day tomorrow. Cloud cover doesn’t return until Sunday, when cloud cover is expected to increase during the day, before shower activity moves into the region going into next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup

Going hour by hour during the day tomorrow shows the nice day expected for us. Computer models continue to show cloud cover increasing downstate, with partly to mostly cloudy skies possible for them by tomorrow night. We’ll remain partly to mostly clear during the overnight hours, with cloud cover beginning to increase from south to north going into the day Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s once again across the region. Easterly winds look to remain light during the day, which will help make temperatures feel milder. Overall, tomorrow looks to be the better of the two weekend days with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures

Sunday starts off with partly to mostly clear skies, before cloud cover increases from south to north during the day. I don’t think Sunday will be a bad day by any means, however it will be a bit gloomier compared to what we had been seeing during the week. High temperatures Sunday will once again be mild. High temperatures are once again expected to climb up into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most spots. Once cloud cover moves into the region, temperatures will struggle to warm up any further. Southeasterly winds are still expected to be light during the day Sunday.

Sunday's High Temperatures

More details can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web video forecast attached to this article. Enjoy the nice weather this weekend!

