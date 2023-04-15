High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say

A 17-year-old in Maine died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Officials in Maine say a high school student died on Friday while hiking at a national park.

WABI reports that Bryce Basso, 17, was a student at the Brewer High School

According to officials, Basso fell about 25 feet while he was hiking with friends near the Otter Cliff area in the Acadia National Park.

Park rangers, police and fire crews responded to the park around noon. They located Basso and performed CPR, but the boy ultimately died.

Basso’s official cause of death remains pending, according to the medical examiner.

Counselors are being offered to Brewer High School students for support.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Man Faces Up to 10 Years Following Guilty Plea for Illegal Possession of a Firearm
Caribou Man Faces Up to 10 Years Following Guilty Plea for Illegal Possession of a Firearm
Caribou and Fort Fairfield superintendent to take superintendent position at York School...
Caribou and Fort Fairfield superintendent to take superintendent position at York School Department
Dennis Lavoie will run Boston on Monday and then fly to the United Kingdom and run his second...
Dennis Lavoie prepares to run two marathons in six days
2023 Northern Maine Moose Boys Lacrosse Team
Northern Maine Moose Boys Lacrosse Team Gears Up for Varsity Debut
Limestone Police Department Disbanded
Limestone Approves to Disband Police Department

Latest News

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say