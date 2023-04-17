Clouds Continue to Increase Ahead of Rain Showers Returning This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. After a bright and sunny first half of the weekend, clouds began to increase leading us to more of an overcast day yesterday. The clouds have continued this morning and as we go further into the daytime, we won’t see many breaks in the cloud cover.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the main center of low pressure looking to bring the rain showers late this evening sitting over the Great Lakes region. It will pool some colder air into the region returning our temperatures back to average as well with most areas throughout the week into the upper forties and lower fifties. Once we do get through this system clouds will have a tough time breaking apart as we do have some additional chances for scattered to isolated showers this week.

Visibility (WAGM)

The bigger story this morning has been the dense fog. This is because of the presence of moisture in the air ahead of this system and the fact that our air temperatures are matching the dewpoints. We started the morning off with most spots below the one mile marker reducing visibility. With the fog continuing this morning in some areas, you will want to take a couple extra minutes on your morning commute.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

By this afternoon, temperatures will remain above average for this time of year into the low to mid fifties. I’m expecting most of the daytime to remain dry until we turn things towards the late evening. Going hour by hour for you, most of the fog lifts from the region by the time we go further into the morning. However, clouds continue to blanket the region. I’m not really anticipating any breaks in the cloud cover. Ahead of this system I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated showers developing. It’s not until late this evening where we will see the start of some rain showers. They do have the potential of becoming moderate at times overnight. The rain continues into the morning hours of tomorrow becoming more scattered to isolated in nature. With overnight lows only falling back into the lower forties, it’s likely we will also be dealing with some fog tomorrow morning.

Rain Totals (WAGM)

In terms of rainfall totals with this system, most areas will see between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain. This is because of how scattered some of these bands will be as they move through. The rain showers continue tomorrow morning with temperatures returning back to the lower fifties.

