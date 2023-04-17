Rain Showers and Downpours Overnight Tonight with Areas of Fog Developing Before Sunrise Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had an okay day stepping outside today with mostly cloudy skies. The bigger story was the temperatures, as high temperatures across the county made it into the lower to mid-50s. Some spots over southern Aroostook got in on some filtered sunshine, which helped to boost temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cooler air returns over the next couple of days with rain shower chances, before mild air eventually returns for the weekend.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the bigger area of low pressure sitting off to our west. This system is in its late stages, meaning it is expected to weaken later tonight. This will result in the system stalling out over us during the day tomorrow, keeping cloudy skies and shower chances in the forecast. Wednesday still looks to be a gloomy day as cloud cover lingers along with isolated shower chances. It’s not until later in the work week that high pressure regains control, allowing for nice days both Thursday and Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows scattered showers becoming more widespread later this evening. This will result in steady rain during the overnight hours tonight, before tapering off to scattered activity once again by sunrise tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight aren’t expected to drop by much. Most spots see low temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 40s. Parts of southern Aroostook stand the best chance of hanging onto the lower 50s during the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. Southeasterly winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with isolated to scattered showers, with more widespread showers possible going into the afternoon. This steady rain will likely be the last round of steady showers with this low-pressure system. Shower activity tapers off to scattered showers tomorrow night, with break in the clouds possible before sunrise Wednesday morning. High temperatures tomorrow once again look to be on the mild side, climbing up into the mid to upper 50s for most spots. Southerly winds are expected to be gusty at times during the day tomorrow, which helps to bring warmer air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall potential with this system shows a decent amount of rain expected, with a half an inch to as much as three quarters of an inch of rain possible with this system. The good news is that most of the snow has melted in the area, meaning that we won’t have to worry about melting snow and runoff potential. We’ll continue to monitor this as we go through the day tomorrow, in case we do see additional concerns with this.

Rainfall Potential (Now - Tuesday PM) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

