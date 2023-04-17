Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Several live roosters commonly used for cockfighting were recently discovered hidden in vehicles at the Laredo Port of Entry on separate occasions, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.

Four other live roosters were discovered hidden in the console of a different pickup at the end of March.

“We remain committed to upholding our agriculture mission, preventing the spread of animal diseases and preventing the exploitation of live animals,” said port director Alberto Flores.

The roosters from both seizures were taken to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Man Faces Up to 10 Years Following Guilty Plea for Illegal Possession of a Firearm
Caribou Man Faces Up to 10 Years Following Guilty Plea for Illegal Possession of a Firearm
Caribou and Fort Fairfield superintendent to take superintendent position at York School...
Caribou and Fort Fairfield superintendent to take superintendent position at York School Department
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
Dennis Lavoie will run Boston on Monday and then fly to the United Kingdom and run his second...
Dennis Lavoie prepares to run two marathons in six days
Flood Advisory (Aroostook River Between Caribou and Fort Fairfield)
Plenty of Sunshine and Mild Temperatures to Start the Weekend, Before Cloud Cover Returns for Sunday

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
Taxpayers who called the IRS had an average wait time of four minutes this tax season compared...
Calling the IRS? Hold times are way down this tax season
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge