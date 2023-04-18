Additional Rain Showers Likely with Clouds Sticking Around Today

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. After a cloudy day overall yesterday with few breaks, we saw some rain showers develop into the region. The heaviest of the rain did impact the region into the overnight hours. Those have since tapered off leaving us with some additional isolated to scattered rain showers going throughout the day.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the main center of low pressure providing us with the downpours overnight and the showers this morning continuing to move over the region at this point. This system will also provide us with some cooler air behind it resulting in our temperatures returning back to the average state through the end of the 8 day.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Because the cloud cover stuck around this morning, temperatures have started off into the upper 40s and even lower 50s in some spots. That has allowed for some patchy areas of fog to develop, but not as dense as it was yesterday morning. By this afternoon, we will only increase temperatures by a few degrees into the low to mid 50s. Going hour by hour for you, clouds will have a tough time breaking apart leaving us with more of an overcast day overall for those of us who don’t see showers. The afternoon will be the better chance for any scattered bands developing starting off with southern Aroostook. As these bands continue to move to the northeast they will have the potential of becoming moderate to heavy at times. At best, most locations will see between a tenth and a quarter inch of rainfall accumulation. The rain officially exits the region overnight once again leaving the region with cloud cover. By the time we get to tomorrow morning, clouds will attempt to break transitioning us to more of a mostly cloudy state. At that point, overnight lows will fall back into the mid 30s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We return back to temperatures right around the average mark in time for the daytime tomorrow. Most locations will have temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Additional isolated to scattered rain showers are likely, but I’m not expecting them to amount to much as they will be quick to move out of the region. Some breaks in the cloud cover are likely leading us to more mostly cloudy skies going into the afternoon and evening.

