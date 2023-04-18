Another Gloomy and Cooler Day in Store Tomorrow, with More Scattered Showers by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had another decent day across the county in terms of temperatures, however rain shower activity didn’t make it a great day to be outside. High temperatures this afternoon reached the lower to mid-50s for most spots. Southerly winds have remained on the breezy side during the afternoon, resulting in milder air remaining in place during the day today.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the front that made its way through the region this afternoon, sparking off rain showers for much of the region. We’ll continue to see rain showers for the next couple of hours, before activity is set to taper off later tonight. This will leave us with better weather going into tomorrow with less widespread rain shower activity. Scattered showers are still likely through the afternoon and evening but won’t amount to much in terms of precipitation. Nicer weather returns later this week, with more sunshine expected Thursday and Friday along with slightly cooler temperatures.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows rain shower activity coming to an end before midnight, with cloudy skies sticking around during the overnight hours and into the day tomorrow. Isolated shower chances return to the forecast during the early morning hours tomorrow, with the better chance of showers coming after sunrise. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 30s for most spots. While southwesterly winds are still expected to be light during the overnight hours, cooler air will begin to work into the region, resulting in a cooler stretch of weather over the next couple of days.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows cloudy skies sticking with us during the morning hours. While shower chances are still possible during the morning hours, the better chance for showers comes during the afternoon. Showers are expected to be light and scattered in nature, with not everyone seeing a shower by the end of the day. Clouds are expected to break apart late tomorrow night, resulting in a nicer day in store for Thursday with more sunshine. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s, with most spots sitting very close to the 50-degree mark once the afternoon is over. Westerly winds are expected to pick up during the day tomorrow, resulting in cooler air working into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found at the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

