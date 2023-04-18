Medical Monday : Mammogram Scheduling

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Generally, women begin being screened for mammograms at age forty. It’s the focus of this week’s Medical Monday with Vanessa Symonick.

Danielle Agrella: “Generally women of average risk should start being screened with mammograms at age forty”.

Danielle Agrella is a nurse practitioner at AR Gould. She says there are a few things doctors look for in addition to lumps and bumps when it comes to screening for breast cancer that may require a mamogram.

Agrella: “Things that we look for in addition to lumps and bumps are dimpling or retractions in the skin, so looking like something is pulling from underneath. Changes to the areola like skin changes. Kind of the nipple changing direction than what your usual is.”

The screening process in total typically lasts around twenty minutes and is similar to an x ray machine taking pictures of your breast tissue. While forty is the common age for women to start being screened for breast cancer via mammograms, there can be some exceptions especially if you sense something may be wrong. There can be some risk factors that may require you to be screened as well.

Agrella: “If you do have breast concerns at any age, it’s very important to see your primary care provider and we will order necessary work up for that”. The risk factors with the most evidence in terms of modifiable risk factors are alcohol consumption, increased body weight.”

And she has this final message about the importance of being screened for mammograms.

Agrella: “Breast cancer is actually one of the most common types of cancers that are diagnosed in women and it’s actually the second leading cause of death related to cancer in women so it’s very important to get your mammogram scheduling”.

She goes on to say if you do think something may be wrong to contact your primary care physician to get checked and referred for a mammogram or you can now book appoints online through the hospital’s self-scheduling portal on their website after you visit your primary care provider. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.