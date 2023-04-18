Southern Aroostook Trade Show kicks off Spring season in Houlton

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The annual Southern Aroostook Trade Show returned to Houlton this weekend to kick off the spring season. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there Saturday and has the story.

Many people gathered at the John Miller Civic Center in Houlton to check out the Southern Aroostook Trade Show. The event is a popular event in Houlton that allows vendors to show off their business and is a fun way to kick off the Spring season.

Jane Torres, Executive Director of the Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce, says “It’s something we started years ago, and we had one cancellation during COVID, we couldn’t have it. But we are back and it is big. It’s an opportunity for businesses to tell a little bit about themselves, share themselves with the community, sell things, we have a lot of people here selling a lot of great things. From crafters, to tractors, a lot of tractors, cars, American Red Cross is here. Houlton Power Sports is anchoring one side with Priority Auto, and we have County Tractor anchoring the other side, and everything in between. A little bit for everybody.”

One of the vendors at the event was Tim Messier of Messier Studios, showing off handcrafted Native Burl Bowls and Moose Antler Turnings. Messier says he tries to do local things in communities as much as he can.

Tim Messier: “We tried to fit in stuff like this, this is the right time of the year to fit this in. I have done quite a few of them. We do the Community Market with the idea knowing we aren’t going to be there on some weekends in the summer, because we may be down in Belfast, Machias, or we do the coast. But we do a lot of the local things we can, Lumbermen’s museum, their fiddle fest next month, things like that.”

Torres and Messier say what makes the event special is having the community getting out to enjoy the springtime.

Jane Torres: “It’s kind of a kick off to spring. People think ok, we have had days and times where it snowed that day. But on a day like this, it’s 65 degrees, it’s perfect, people want to see what is going on. We all come out of our houses now, which is great.”

Tim Messier: “I think it’s that time of the year, you will get people out of the house and stuff on a nice day. They might come down here, spend an hour walking around, and go get a pizza.”

Lots of excitement as many people and vendors get ready for the spring season. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

