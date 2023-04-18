Ticks in The County? What you need to know about the rising tick population in Northern Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Warmer temperatures means that the snow is finally melting, but it also brings with it an ever growing threat to the county, Ticks! Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard learns more how these parasites are making their way north.

Jon Cole - Owner - Northwoods Tick Control " they’re starting to make their way up there. The Maine Tick Lab does surveys and they’ve picked up deer ticks in Houlton, Caribou, and some other areas around Presque Isle as well.”

Jon Cole, The Owner and Operator of Northwoods Tick Control says while ticks are not as big of a threat in Northern Maine as they are in Southern Maine, the number of deer ticks found in the county are growing each year, which he says is concerning.

Jon " That tick is known for carrying Lyme disease, Powassan virus, some other infections”

According to the Maine CDC, there were 156 Emergency Room Visits in Aroostook County related to ticks, of those there were 12 people that tested positive for Lyme Disease. Cole says ticks can only move between 2 to 4 feet on their own throughout their entire life, so their spread is most likely due to hitchhiking on rodents, deer, birds, pets, and even humans.

Jon " Sometimes people travel from presque isle and they will go to boothbay for the weekend or acadia national park for the weekend while those are great places we also know that there is a very high abundance of deer tick in those areas and the infection rate is very high, close to 50 %”

That 50%, Cole says, is basically saying that if you get bitten by a deer tick, you essentially have a 50 / 50 shot of contracting Lyme Disease or some other tick-borne disease, which is why he is so concerned .

Jon " people should be concerned, it should be on your radar, especially since you live in Maine... we have the highest rate of lyme disease infections in the country here in maine”

Cole knows first hand the struggles of battling Lyme Disease. Before he started his tick prevention and extermination service, he was a photojournalist for many television stations throughout the state including WAGM, WABI, and WMTW.

Jon " I myself was bitten in 2002 and I didn’t really connect being bitten by a bug and i didn’t know what a tick was at that point with not feeling well...so we didn’t even think about Lyme disease and didn’t know what Lyme disease was but around 2014 I became very ill, my left knee swelled up to the point where I couldn’t really work, fatigue, malaise, fever night sweats.”

While there are tests available for Lyme Disease, Cole says they’re not very reliable.

Jon " It’s very difficult to test positive for Lyme disease the test is quite frankly outdated and I would say almost worthless”

Another thing you can do if you get bitten by a tick is to send it to the Maine Tick lab at the University of Maine Orono. For a $15 fee, the lab will test the tick for types of tickborne disease, which could help you have a conversation with your doctor about treatments... But even better that treatment, Cole says, is prevention

Jon " some things that you can do in your yards which are not chemical related that will help you deter ticks from setting up shops there. Wood Piles, we know that rodents, chipmunks, squirrels, mice, enjoy living in and around wood piles, they’re kinda mouse hotels and if we remove those or get them further away from our lawn or green space we will make it a little bit safer there”

Cole also says to tuck your pants into your socks when venturing into the woods and avoid blowing the leaves that fall onto your lawn in the fall to the wood line because that provides the perfect home that ticks are looking for... Corey Bouchard, NS8

