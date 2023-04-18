Volunteers Make a Difference with the American Red Cross

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Out of all the humanitarian work carried out by the American Red Cross, about 90% of it is done by volunteers. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story highlighting their efforts as part of National Volunteer Month.

“We have wonderful volunteers, we have many, many volunteers, but they can’t do it all, they can’t keep up”

Paula Coyle is a Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist with the American Red Cross for Northern New England. Coyle says the need for volunteers is great especially during times of natural disasters.

“Times are getting more and more volatile, and because of that, we just need more and more volunteers to lend a hand to their neighbors.”

April is National Volunteer Month, and one of the more than 300,000 volunteers working with the Red Cross is Presque Isle’s Logan Whitsitt, whom we first interviewed last week while he was en route to his first Red Cross deployment to Little Rock, Arkansas which has recently been hit with devastating tornadoes. Whitsitt has been volunteering as a Disaster Intake Worker and says the look on the faces of those he helps makes it all worth it.

“I’ve gotten so much from my soul, and my mind out of this and my heart is filled with love from these people and for them and I really apricate the Red Cross for sending me down here and letting me be part of the team”

Whitsitt says the week he’s been in Arkansas so far has been an eye opening experience. He went on to say that folks who are on the fence about volunteering their time should give it a shot, noting the Red Cross can be a flexible option to give back to your community.

“In whatever capacity that you can or would like to. There’s so many ways that you can and are wanted to be a volunteer. It’s very surprising how easy it is to be a volunteer and the Red Cross will work with you on your schedule and your time to make it fit your work or whatever things you have going on in your life.”

“Not everyone has to be a disaster volunteer, there are many people who work here at home serving at blood drives, serving the armed forces and there’s also people that help with disasters right here at home.” says Coyle.

Coyle adds a number of high priority volunteer positions remain vacant including positions involving local disaster relief and shelter volunteers. He encourages folks who may have an interest in volunteering to reach out.

To inquire more about volunteering with the American Red Cross please visit the site below or contact a volunteer recruiter.

https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html#step1

Email: VolunteerNNE@redcross.org

Or call: 207-272-7274

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

