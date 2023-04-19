Biden to discuss economic plan, deficit

The lines of communication between the White House and House Republicans on the debt ceiling appear frayed. (CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV, THE WHITE HOUSE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to highlight his economic plan during a speech at a union training center in Accokeek, Maryland, as fights heat up on Capitol Hill about long-term spending and deficits.

The White House says Biden will contrast himself with “extreme MAGA House Republicans” who want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act and move manufacturing overseas.

Biden will outline his plan to cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years by asking the super-wealthy and large corporations to pay more taxes.

He also plans to cut wasteful spending on special interests.

The White House is banking on the plan being popular among Americans, even though it doesn’t have a real chance of passing on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting
Ticks
Ticks in The County? What you need to know about the rising tick population in Northern Maine
Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest
Southern Aroostook Trade Show kicks off Spring season in Houlton
Southern Aroostook Trade Show kicks off Spring season in Houlton
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Devin Sizemore was convicted of drowning his child in a pond near a barn in Oklahoma.
Man convicted of daughter’s death admitted to holding her under water for baptism, authorities say
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
Alabama police arrest 2 for birthday party shooting
Bringing awareness to National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Bringing awareness to National Child Abuse Prevention Month