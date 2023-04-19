Bringing awareness to National Child Abuse Prevention Month

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - When it comes to child abuse and neglect in the United States, 588,229 victims were reported in 2021. This equates to a national rate of 8.1 victims per 1000 children in the population. This according to the Department of Health and Human Services Child Maltreatment 2021 report. In Maine alone, in 2021, 8 children died as a result of child abuse. April is National Child Abuse Prevention month. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter caught up with AMHC’s Child Advocacy Center on what they are doing to provide awareness this month and lower these numbers.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month is a month focused on recognizing the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. AMHC’s Child Advocacy Center is working to help those in need.

Lori Deschaine, Aroostook/Downeast Child Advocacy Center Supervisor, says “We are seeing children and their caregivers. Things have been busy for us as far as the children and families that we have served. We provided a coordinated response with law enforcement and child protection when there has been allegations involving child abuse. And we offer a child friendly safe neutral environment for those interviews to happen. We really support children and caregivers in accessing support and resources that they need in requiring or getting on the path for healing.”

Deschaine says child abuse and neglect happens in Aroostook County more than people realize.

Lori Deschaine:“So we opened and saw our first child on September 4th of 2018, and since then we have served nearly 400 children and families. I think there is this myth that it doesn’t happen very often, but that is a pretty significant number for Aroostook County. So I think that being able to have these conversations I think brings the awareness to how prevalent that it is.”

Deschaine says it’s important to notice the signs and to help those who may be dealing with this come forward.

Lori Deschaine: “It’s important for people to remember that most often children are not coming forward immediately after something has happened. And what we we see most often is delayed reporting. It’s really important those individuals, those trusted adults that children are coming forward to, are doing what they need to do as far as making that mandated report in contacting child protective services hotline. And if there are any questions, reaching to the local police departments and figuring what your next steps are.”

The Aroostook Advocacy Center and AMHC Sexual Assault Services are doing a Cash Draw fundraiser this month looking to sell 1,000 tickets to win cash prizes and support their services. The drawing will be held on April 28th at 10 AM on their Facebook page at AMHC Sexual Assault Services. To contact the Child Advocacy Center, Deschaine says you contact them at 472-6134.

