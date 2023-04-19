Clearing Skies Allow for Cooler Temperatures Overnight Tonight, with Sunshine and Mild Weather Returning Later This Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We had a nicer start to the day than I was originally expecting across the county as cloud cover was able to break apart during the overnight hours. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure responsible for these showers sitting just off to the east of us. Another weak front will keep cloud over the region tonight as shower activity comes to an end, before some clearing and sunshine is expected going into tomorrow as high pressure takes control of our weather. This will result in a nice day Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies, before cloud cover along with milder temperatures return going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service placed far eastern parts of the county under a Flood Advisory last night and have extended the flood advisory through tomorrow morning. The streams that remain most effected in this part of the advisory are the Presque Isle stream, Little Madawaska Stream, and the Meduxenkeag near Houlton. Both the latter mentioned streams are at minor flood stage as of earlier this morning. This flood advisory was issued earlier this morning. The more recent flood advisory that encompasses more of eastern Aroostook lasts through tomorrow morning as well, with minor flooding of small streams possible due to half an inch to as much as an inch of rain falling within the past couple of days, along with melting snowpack creating issues. We’ll continue to watch this situation as we go throughout the week, with the key messaging being to turn around if you encounter any flooded roadways, and to report any flooding to either the National Weather Service or Aroostook County emergency management.

Flood Advisory (Through 10 AM Thursday) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows shower activity tapering off this evening. This will leave us with partly to mostly clear skies later tonight, before a few clouds return to the region going into tomorrow. With clearing skies expected tonight, temperatures will also cool off more than they have the past few nights. Low temperatures look to fall back close to, if not a couple degrees below the freezing mark during the overnight hours. The best chances of seeing temperatures below freezing will be the higher elevations and places further north and west in the county. This is the first time we’ve seen below freezing temperatures in a few days, meaning we could have issues with slippery travel early tomorrow morning, especially on any untreated surfaces. Westerly winds are also expected to remain light during the overnight hours, helping temperatures to cool off.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be cooler than what we had been seeing over the past week. Highs will struggle to reach the mid and upper 40s, with some spots over far southern Aroostook reaching the lower 50s. Northwesterly winds are also expected to be gusty tomorrow, meaning it will likely feel even cooler outside during the day thanks to the wind.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web at the link below. Have a great evening!

