Cloud Cover Sticks Around Today with Additional Chances for Showers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - After more of a cloudy day overall, we had some more localized heavy showers enter the region yesterday evening. The showers have tapered off, but the cloud cover has stuck around this morning.

Areal Flood Advisory (WAGM)

Because of the recent rainfall, warmer temperatures, and snow melt the National Weather Service has placed part of the region into an areal flood advisory through mid morning. The main concern with this advisory will be areas with low elevation and in areas with smaller streams. If you do encounter any roadways that are flooded, the best thing to do is seek an alternate route.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We do have some additional chances for showers going into this afternoon, but they will be more isolated to scattered in nature. The main center of low pressure responsible for providing the showers had now moved off to the east. We do have the sunshine to look forward to going into tomorrow as high pressure makes a brief return to the region. It will be paired with some cooler temperatures though as we are now looking at temperatures returning back to the average state.

Today's highs (WAGM)

By the time we go into the afternoon, temperatures will increase into the upper forties and lower fifties returning us to our average highs for this time of year. Going hour by hour for you, I do think most of the morning hours will remain dry. It’s not until the afternoon where we will see the chances for some pop up showers. Anything we do see will be quick to move out of the region and be light in nature. Those chances will continue going into the late afternoon and early evening as well. Once we get past the dinner time hours, the shower activity tapers off once again leaving us with the cloud cover. The further we go into the overnight hours clouds will begin to break ahead of high pressure making a return to the region. This will allow our temperatures to cool off considerably as well. Lows tonight fall back towards the freezing mark, so it’s likely we will be dealing with some patchy areas of black ice on the roads early tomorrow morning due to any additional melting of snow onto the roadways.

Tomorrow's highs (WAGM)

While plenty of sunshine stretches into the region tomorrow, temperatures will be slightly warmer than what we see this afternoon. A lot of spots will be into the upper forties and low fifties. I am expecting clouds to slightly increase leading into the evening ahead of some additional chances for showers towards the end of the week.

