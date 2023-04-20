Alleycats returns to the lanes

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Alleycats are back after a three year absence. The Alleycats Special Olympics bowling group that includes athletes from several different agencies are looking for strikes and spares and trying to avoid the gutter ball as they are back at it for the first time since COVID.

(Jody Shaw):” We were unable to do any inside activities due to COVID, so it has been three years since we have been able to do the Alleycats. I felt it was time to start it back up and we got permission Special Olympics Maine.”

The athletes are all focused and giving it their best shot and they all have their own strategy for success.

Phil Hanson:” Bowling is easy it is all about how much power you have. I just send it down the aisle. I just grab the ball and chuck it.”

Travis Caron and Bobby McKenzie are also having a great time and are glad they are able to return to the alleys.

Travis Caron:” It’s a good time Do you have time doing it. Yes all the time.”

Bobby McKenzie:” I love the whole team. The Special Olympics Alleycats and we have a whole lot of fun.”

Shaw says while the scores are a little lower because the athletes haven’t bowled in three years they are still enjoying the time on the lanes. The best part this event can be enjoyed by everyone. They have ramps for some of the bowlers who are in wheelchairs or have limited mobility.

Shaw:” We have had a great response to all. The individuals are excited to participate. It’s an activity that everyone can do. It doesn’t matter your skill level and it is just fun all the way around. We do a top three every week and there is improvement, but it is more about having fun.”

Shaw hopes that even more people will take part next year.

Shaw:” We are going to put it out for little kids and adults and anybody who wants to participate. It’s going to be bigger and better next year.”

While everyone is looking to do their best and put up big numbers, the key is enjoying yourself and spending time with friends..

Shaw:” Be active and be able to hang out with your friends and do different activities. It’s fun for me and fun for everybody.”

McKenzie:” We are laughing and joking and back and forth.”

Hanson:” Everyone gets together and laughs and jokes and have fun.”

