Biden delivers remarks at leaders’ forum on climate

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden convened the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate on Thursday.

Biden announced several initiatives to curtail climate change as part of his call to action.

Those include decarbonizing the energy sector, reducing deforestation, tackling non-carbon dioxide climate pollutants and expanding carbon emission management.

Biden also announced $1 billion in U.S. funding for the green climate funds, which helps developing nations meet climate mitigation goals.

The Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which was launched in March 2009, is intended to help create “dialogue among major developed and developing economies, help generate the political leadership necessary to achieve a successful outcome at the annual UN climate negotiations, and advance the exploration of concrete initiatives and joint ventures that increase the supply of clean energy while cutting greenhouse gas emissions,” according to the United Nations.

Participants include the United States and other G20 countries such as Canada, Brazil, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
Man arrested after four people were killed and three injured in Maine shootings
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car
Ticks
Ticks in The County? What you need to know about the rising tick population in Northern Maine
It was a morning of dodging balls and strategy in Presque Isle
Youngsters burn off some energy during April Vacation week

Latest News

Damaged buildings, debris, downed trees are seen in Shawnee, Okla. after the town was rocked by...
Storms destroy buildings in Oklahoma town
The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.
Michelin recalls snow tires that don’t have enough traction
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese...
Report: Jonathan Majors faces more abuse allegations
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 2 in central US; new storms possible Thursday