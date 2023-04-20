Bus driver charged with child abuse after slamming on brakes to ‘teach kids a lesson,’ video shows

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado school bus driver is now facing 30 child abuse charges after intentionally slamming on the brakes to “teach the kids a lesson.”

Video from inside the bus shows the students’ faces hitting the seats in front of them.

The Douglas County School District calls the video “incredibly difficult to watch.”

The incident happened March 1 with 30 kids from Castle Rock Elementary School riding the bus home.

Video captured the bus driver, identified as 61-year-old Brian Fitzgerald, telling the kids that they needed to be in their seats. Then, he says, “You guys want to see how dangerous that is?”

He then slams on the brakes, sending students to hit the seats in front of them.

“Did you get that? That’s why you need to be in your seat. Turn around and sit down properly,” Fitzgerald says.

The bus was going 9 mph at the time.

One child picked up her phone to report that the driver hit the brakes, and someone got hurt.

“The bus driver hit the brakes, and somebody got hurt so badly and is like bleeding on the cheek,” she says on the phone.

When Fitzgerald dropped off the injured student, she started crying. Video shows him closing the door and start to pull away, but then he opens the door back up to speak to the adult who picked her up.

“She OK? She alright?” Fitzgerald is heard asking.

“Yeah. She was hurt though, might go easy on the brakes,” the adult can be heard saying back.

Fitzgerald then tries to explain what happened.

“So, I’m sorry if she got hurt, but there was 60 kids on here bouncing all over the place. And I’m the substitute driver, and the driver that normally does not have any control on these kids,” he says. “So, I was trying to get them to get, get in their seats… I was coming to a stop, and I hit the brakes hard because they weren’t, they were not listening. So, I’m sorry if she got hurt.”

That girl wasn’t the only student who told a parent about what happened that day. Lauren Thomason said her fourth grader sprinted all the way home and was “absolutely sobbing and shaking.”

“He was terrified,” she said.

When she finally got her son to calm down, he told her what happened on the bus. Thomason said she immediately called the district’s transportation office asking them to pull the video.

“He had slammed his head into the seat back in front of him. Another buddy had slammed his head into the window. So his neck and his head were hurting,” Thomason said.

Thomason was especially concerned because her son was still recovering from a concussion he had a few weeks ago after slipping on ice.

“I know not all the kids on the bus had a concussion, but instantly I’m like, OK, do we need to go to the ER? What’s happening? Who is this person? This is not the regular bus driver,” she said.

Fitzgerald was hired as a bus driver by Douglas County School District in October.

Internal school records reveal Fitzgerald had just finished up class less than a week before and was “only half driving by himself and is not experienced in dealing with difficult students.”

In the days prior to the incident, he had been driving special education students; this was his first time driving a general education bus.

The evening of the incident on the bus, Fitzgerald wrote a letter to supervisors to explain his actions.

He expressed concerns about what he described as “a historical pattern of improper student management” on the bus he was driving that day.

Fitzgerald wrote that he told the children on the bus to sit down four times before hitting the brakes while rolling to a stop sign.

He ended the letter saying he was “sincerely sorry” for his “choice of actions,” adding, “Being a new driver, I did not make the best decision and if I were able to redo what I did I would rethink my decisions.”

Fitzgerald was pulled from driving all school buses in Douglas County the day after the incident. The district then sent the information to the Castle Rock Police Department and fired Fitzgerald.

A spokesperson for the Douglas County School District said:

“Riding a bus to and from school should be a happy, enjoyable experience for students. The behavior and actions of this bus driver are completely unacceptable. We are so grateful to the parents and the principal who reported this incident, allowing us to take swift action and ensure this driver was never again allowed behind the wheel of a DCSD bus.”

Fitzgerald repeatedly declined to speak on camera.

He is due in court in mid-May for the 30 misdemeanor counts of child abuse charges filed against him in this incident.

One of the child abuse charges is for bodily injury to a student. That charge on its own carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail.

