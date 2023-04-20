Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
(Neil Esoy / MGN MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – A Powerball ticket worth more than $1.5 million will expire soon.

The ticket for the Oct. 26 drawing matched all five numbers, missing only the Powerball.

It was sold in Los Gatos, California, which is south of San Francisco.

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard to check their car, wallet, junk drawer or anywhere else they might have put a ticket.

If no one turns in the winning ticket by April 24, the $1.5 million prize will go to California Public Schools.

