A Mix of Sun and Clouds Today with More Sunshine for the End of the Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. After we saw some sunshine the first half of the daytime yesterday, clouds increased again and we did see some pop up showers going into the afternoon.

Temperatures did stay into the upper 40s and lower 50s yesterday. This allowed for some additional melting to occur in terms of any snow we still have on those grassy surfaces. That is why the National Weather Service continues to place part of the region into an areal flood advisory through mid morning. This is also due to the recent rainfall we have received the past couple of days. The main concern is centered towards streams and smaller rivers. It is important to remember that if you do encounter a flooded roadway to seek an alternate route.

The good news is our weather pattern does become a bit drier as we head into the weekend. This morning’s weather setup shows a stronger upper level low located well to the north. That is what has provided us with the cloud cover and the rain showers we have seen the past couple of days. We do have an area of high pressure to our northwest and as it advances into the region it will provide us with a brief return to the sunshine. I’m not expecting any additional rain showers until we go into the early work week next week.

Highs today will struggle to make it past the mid 40s in a lot of spots. The better chance for seeing more of the sunshine into the region will be centered towards mid to late morning and into the early afternoon. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover sticks around for the morning hours. Once we go into the afternoon, that’s when we will see more sunshine begin to develop. Skies continue to clear out going into the overnight hours. That will allow our overnight lows to spend another day hovering near the freezing mark.

More sunshine is expected tomorrow as soon as the sun rises and extends into the afternoon. Highs will increase further into the low to mid 50s. Once we head into the evening clouds will once again increase ahead of those rain shower chances at the beginning of the work week.

