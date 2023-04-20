More Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, with Cloud Cover Returning for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After some sunshine earlier on this morning, we ended up with more of a gloomy day overall. High temperatures across the region today struggled to make it out of the upper 30s and lower 40s. Most spots over the eastern half of the county did make it into the lower 40s this afternoon thanks to the sunshine that we saw this morning. While a below average day was seen today, we’re still looking at closer to average temperatures returning for the day tomorrow.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

this evening’s weather setup shows a more interesting pattern that we’ll be entering into going through the weekend and into early next week. A low-pressure system is currently sitting off to our west over the great lakes. Where it’s sitting, we would usually expect rain shower activity within the next 24 to 48 hours, however high pressure that’s currently sitting over us now will slowly work its way east, resulting in a blocking pattern and unsettled weather for us going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 20s for most spots. Northwesterly winds are expected to be breezy at times during the overnight hours, continuing to funnel colder air into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunshine looks likely for much of the region tomorrow, with the best chances of seeing cloud cover being over northern parts of the county. Temperatures will already be back close to the freezing mark by 7 am tomorrow morning, with temperatures warming up into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. Overall, a nicer day is expected tomorrow compared to today, with more sunshine in store. High temperatures across the region make it into the lower to mid-50s for most spots. The better chance of making it into the mid-50s will be over southern parts of the county. Northwesterly winds are still expected to bring cooler air into the region during the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The weekend right now still has the warmest temperatures of the next several days, however high temperatures this weekend now don’t appear to get as warm during the day, with highs only reaching the mid and upper 50s. Warmer air eventually returns to the region late next week, with temperatures remaining around average otherwise. High temperatures saturday are expected to climb into the mid and upper 50s for most spots. Southeasterly winds could be gusty at times during the day, which will help to bring milder air into the region.

High Temperature Trend (Next 7 Days) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found on the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

