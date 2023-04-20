Presque Isle Community Players getting ready to present the play “Almost Maine”

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Community Players are getting ready to present the play “Almost Maine” this upcoming weekend to the public. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter caught up with the team on how they are getting ready and has the story.

There is lots of excitement in the air for the Presque Isle Community Players. The team is getting ready to perform their play “Almost Maine” this weekend. This marks the first time hosting a play in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yvette Stevens, President of the President Community Players, says “Oh my gosh, it is so exciting. The last play we were going to do was the Robber Bridegroom, and two weeks before we were suppose to have the show COVID shut us all down. And then we thought, ok we will do it again in Fall, but nope round two came back. So this is so exciting, because it’s been three years since we have been on stage and we have been dying to be on stage. So we are excited, super excited.

The play “Almost Maine” is based on a fictionalized version of Aroostook County, that is about love, loss, and what it means to be in relationship with one another. The play was written by former Presque Isle resident and Tony-Nominated actor John Cariani.

Annelise Wardwell, Director for Almost Maine, says “I was lucky enough to meet John back when I was in high school, and he has been a huge inspiration to me as someone who wanted to pursue the arts from Aroostook County. I think it is really special to do a play written by somebody that is from here, and graduated from high school here. And it is one of the most produced plays in the United States, so that’s a really really cool opportunity to kind of bring something that is a well known title back to its roots.”

Wardwell says the team is having fun and putting in a lot of work to prepare for the show.

Annelise Wardwell: “I am having a fabulous time with these people, they are so great. I have absolutely incredible stage manager Kaley Norsworthy who I am so blessed to have, and my entire cast has been working really hard and I am so proud on what they have accomplished.”

Stevens and Wardwell says what makes it extra special is the actors get to return to the stage to showcase their talents.

Yvette Stevens: “They are all young new talent for us, and they are giving us a chance and we are just super touched about this show. It’s the new blood, the new energy we are excited about.”

Annelise Wardwell: “For starters it’s really special to get to do a show in the town that is set in, you don’t get to do that very often. But I think it is really special to get to come back to theater, and get to work with new people and have just a great time together.

The show will be performed on April 21st, 22nd, 28th, and 29th on the UMPI campus in the Gauvin Family Center for Cultural Arts.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.