13 Year Old Arrested Following School Shooting Threats at Woodland Elementary

By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WOODLAND, Maine (WAGM) -

A 13-year-old student at Woodland Elementary School was arrested on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, after allegedly making a verbal threat about a possible school shooting.

School officials reported the student’s threatening remarks to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, which promptly responded to the scene. Deputies interviewed both school officials and other students to gather information about the alleged threat. Following a thorough investigation, the student was arrested and charged with terrorizing.

The identity of the student is being withheld due to their status as a juvenile.

