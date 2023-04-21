More Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Return for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening and happy Friday. We continued to see sunshine going into the daytime today. Because of that a lot of spots reached into the low middle fifties because of temperatures warming up quickly.

This evening’s weather setup shows high pressure continuing to crest over the region. It is strong enough to keep the majority of the cloud cover away from us. As we go into the weekend it does look to weaken and that will allow for clouds to increase. Tomorrow does look to be the better of the two days in terms of cloud cover as more sunshine is expected. We are continuing to monitor a system to our west. It has been a bit stationary and because the area of high pressure is so strong it has had a tough time advancing to the west. That’s what will bring us some additional chances for rain showers for the early work week.

Going hour by hour for you this evening, clouds will begin to slightly increase. This transitions us to more partly cloudy skies. Because some of the cloud cover does stick around, our overnight lows will only fall back into the mid to upper thirties trending a bit warmer than we have the past couple of evenings.

The better chance for seeing the sunshine tomorrow will be centered more towards the morning and into the early afternoon. That’s when clouds are expected to increase again. It will be more of a gradual increase again as we will be dealing with more partly cloudy skies. That will mainly be the trend going well into Sunday afternoon. It’s not until the late evening where clouds begin to stretch into the region. During this time I wouldn’t rule out the potential for some isolated to scattered rain showers developing. This will be out ahead of the main system arriving in time for Monday so anything we do see will be quick to move to the east. This will result in them not really amount to anything. Both days will be spent with highs into the upper fifties and lower sixties.

