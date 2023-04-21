Narcan maker aims for $50 over-the-counter price

Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than...
Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its Narcan now that the Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales.(Emergent Biosolutions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Narcan nasal spray is working to lower the cost of the life-saving product.

Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its Narcan now that the Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales.

Its goal is to match the price that government agencies, nonprofits and first responders pay for the product, which is used to quickly treat opioid overdoses.

The wholesale price is $125.

Pricing for over-the-counter Narcan will be left to individual retailers.

Emergent aims to have Narcan available online and in stores by late summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Corey Farms wins North American Seed Supplier of the Year for 2022
Daniel Corey Farms wins North American Seed Supplier of the Year for 2022
The Alleycats have put on the bowling shoes for the first time in three years
Alleycats returns to the lanes
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
Man arrested after four people were killed and three injured in Maine shootings
Presque Isle Community Players getting ready to present the play “Almost Maine”
Presque Isle Community Players getting ready to present the play “Almost Maine”
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants federal investigation after man’s death in bedbug-infested cell

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
Biden to sign order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’
A health program is handing out free, sterile supplies, such as needles and crackpipes, to...
Health program provides free needles, pipes in California
A health program is handing out free, sterile supplies, such as needles and crackpipes, to...
Health programs provides free needles, pipes in California
This handout photo released by telegram channel of Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
Russia’s air force accidentally bombs its own city