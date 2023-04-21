Sunshine to Start Will Transition to a Mix of Sun And Clouds This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. After we started the morning off yesterday with some additional cloud cover, we did see more sunshine the further we went in to the daytime. However, it was more of a mix of sun and clouds. We eventually see a return to clearing skies overnight and that’s the way skies are trending this morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows high pressure crossing over the region. That will provide us with more sunshine going into today. The sunshine will be short lived though. We are watching a stronger area of low pressure not too far behind us. Because it is more stationary at this point it does look to keep any shower activity away from us until the late weekend and into the early work week. However, we will continue to see an increase in cloud cover.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

The clearing skies have allowed our temperatures to cool off considerably. A lot of spots have started off this morning into the upper twenties and lower thirties. As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will increase into the low to mid fifties. Given that the full sunshine will be centered towards the early morning and into the early afternoon, I do think we will reach these highs fairly early on as clouds look to increase slightly going later into the day. Going hour by hour for you, more sunshine builds into the region in time for the morning commute. As soon as we go into the lunchtime hours, clouds will begin to gradually increase. I do think we will be spared from most of the cloud cover until we turn things towards the evening. This will result in mostly sunny skies to start. While clouds begin to increase, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated pop up showers. Of course anything we do see will be quick to move out of the region and a lot of the activity looks to be centered towards areas far north overnight. Even though cloud cover sticks around overnight, we will continue to lose some of that daytime heating and lows tonight will fall back into the low to mid thirties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow does look to be the better of the two days of the weekend in terms of cloud cover as we will be dealing with partly cloudy skies for the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be back to trending on the mild side. A lot of spots will be into the upper fifties and lower sixties. Once we go into the daytime Sunday, temperatures will spend another day close to the sixty degree mark. We will have more cloud cover going through the day, but as we go further into the evening we will be watching for some scattered showers ahead of Monday’s rain showers.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.